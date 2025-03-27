Fifth Committee Fills Vacancies on Contribution, Audit Committees

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today sent the General Assembly the names of three candidates to fill two vacancies on the Committee on Contributions and one vacancy on the Independent Audit Advisory Committee.

Committee on Contributions

For the 18-member Committee on Contributions, which advises the Assembly on the distribution of the Organization’s expenses among Member States, delegates delivered the names of Benjamin Sieberns (Germany) and Fu Liheng (China) to fill vacancies created by the resignations of Michael Holtsch (Germany), effective 7 March, and Lin Shan (China), effective 18 March, respectively.

Both candidates would serve for the remaining period of each office, which expires 31 December 2026.

Independent Audit Advisory Committee

After a single round of balloting, the Independent Audit Advisory Committee recommended Eric Oduro Osae (Ghana) to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Imran Vanker (South Africa). Mr. Osae received 89 votes after 155 valid votes were cast. He will serve for the remaining period of that office, which expires on 31 December 2026. The Committee serves in an expert advisory capacity and helps the Assembly fulfil its oversight responsibilities.

Before closing the meeting, Fifth Committee Chair Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador) thanked delegates for their work over the past several weeks and urged them to return to the negotiating rooms with “a constructive spirit and an open spirit” to conclude the Committee’s work by the end of the first resumed session on Friday, 28 March.