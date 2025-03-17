Fifth Committee Reviews Revised Costs of United Nations Iraq Mission Drawdown

Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) delegates today began reviewing the revised financial implications of the Secretary-General’s plan to draw down 510 personnel from the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) over the course of 2025, with the bulk of reductions set for year-end.

UNAMI’s drawdown was decided by the Security Council through the adoption of resolution 2732 (2024), which extended the Mission’s mandate for a final 19-month period until 31 December 2025. (See Press Release SC/15714.) According to the Secretary-General’s transition plan, 126 of the Mission’s 636 personnel would be retained to support liquidation and related activities in 2026.

Christophe Monier, Director of the Programme Planning and Budget Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, presented the Secretary-General’s report “Revised estimates relating to the programme budget for 2025 under section 3, Political affairs, and section 36, Staff assessment” (document A/79/6(Sect.3)/Add.10).

Mr. Monier said the revised budget will allow the Mission to support its mandate’s tasks while ensuring the safe and orderly drawdown of personnel and assets. A provision of $21.7 million has been made for separation costs, in line with the phased downsizing of posts and positions, he added. The resources supersede the proposed financial and human resources of $103.2 million laid out in the Secretary-General’s report “Proposed programme budget for 2025, Part II Political affairs, Section 3 Political affairs, Special political missions, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq” (document A/79/6(Sect.3)/Add.6).

In presenting the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) related report (document A/79/7/Add.48), Advisory Committee Vice-Chair Carlo Jacobucci noted that the revised estimates are up $12.3 million, compared with the $98.1 million appropriation approved for 2024, and up $24 million, compared with the General Assembly’s December 2024 authorized allotment.

As the personnel reductions are concentrated towards the year-end, he urged the Secretariat to create a more balanced withdrawal schedule with an earlier and more gradual transition of responsibilities to the United Nations country team. Noting that a portion of staff separation liabilities would fall payable in 2026, the Advisory Committee recommends that staff separation costs be clarified.

Considering that the previous estimate of $9.7 million for staff separation costs for 2025 would be more appropriate, the Advisory Committee recommends a reduction of $12 million under civilian personnel costs. Under operational costs, the Advisory Committee recommends a reduction of $2.1 million to the proposed requirements: $1.2 million under facilities and infrastructure; $188,500 under air operations; and $681,100 under communications and information technology.

Thanking the Organization and Member States for its financing of the Mission for the past 22 years, the representative of Iraq said the country’s situation is very different than when it was established in 2003. “There have been many developments on the political, security, economic, social and regional levels,” he said. “Now, our priorities are focusing more on supporting efforts in the areas of sustainable development and health services and infrastructure.” The Iraqi Government will work with the United Nations and the Mission for the responsible closure of its operations by year’s end and supports the provision of adequate funding.