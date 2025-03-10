Fifth Committee Delegates Urge Swift Funding Approval to Launch Special Envoy Mandate to Combat Islamophobia

Secretariat Estimates Supporting Special Envoy Mandate Would Cost $870,000 in 2025

Noting the approach of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on 15 March, Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) delegates today began reviewing the proposed 2025 budget of $870,000 to support the mandate of a Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, including the creation of professional posts within the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to assist its High Representative, who is recommended to double as the Special Envoy.

While disappointed that the Secretariat’s revised estimates report was not delivered as expected during the main part of the General Assembly’s seventy-ninth session, delegates encouraged each other to act promptly on the matter and provide the Envoy’s office with adequate financial resources. In its report, the Secretariat estimates that the new Special Envoy mandate would cost about $870,000 in 2025, including for funding the UNAOC High Representative post, at the Under-Secretary-General level, through the UN regular budget.

“We believe that the appointment of the High Representative for the UNAOC as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia will create synergies and ensure effective and efficient use of the existing capacities between the two tasks, serving similar goals and principles, while avoiding duplications,” said Türkiye’s delegate. “This dual role will underpin the complementary nature of the tasks at hand.”

Iraq’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, noted the delay since the adoption of Assembly resolution 78/264 in March 2024. “Nevertheless, the Group welcomes the revised estimates report and supports resources under this agenda item,” he said, adding the Group wants to ensure the Assembly resolution is adequately funded and implemented right away. Echoing this sentiment, Cameroon’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called on all Member States to quickly adopt this agenda item before the commemoration day.

Pakistan’s delegate also expressed disappointment with the hold up. “We regret that this delayed submission resulted in significant delays in the appointment of the Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia and the office is not operational yet,” he said, noting the deliberations on these revised estimates coincide with the upcoming International Day to Combat Islamophobia, “which is very important for all OIC countries”. He requested all Member States to expedite the financing and implementation of Assembly resolution 78/264 to “make its early adoption in the Fifth Committee”.

Türkiye’s representative said converting the High Representative’s post into regular budget funding would let the mandate be carried out effectively, in line with the additional functions stemming from the Assembly resolution. “It will also create momentum for the UNAOC, as one of the initiatives with the broadest support under the UN, and as the need for its critical work remains all the more relevant,” she said.

Iran’s delegate said the United Nations was at a critical juncture as it is expected to stand united against Islamophobia and address its root causes. He regretted the delay in the report’s presentation and trusted that the dual role of the Special Envoy will not overshadow the mandate on measures to combat Islamophobia.

Secretariat Delivers its Reports

Maria Costa, Director of the Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, introduced the Secretary-General’s report “Revised estimates resulting from General Assembly resolution 78/264 on measures to combat Islamophobia” (document A/79/726). In resolution 78/264, the Assembly asked the Secretary-General to appoint a United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia and submit a report to the Assembly, at its seventy-ninth session, on the resolution’s implementation and measures taken by Member States and the United Nations.

To carry out the resolution 78/264, it is envisaged that the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), at the Under-Secretary-General level, will also be appointed as the Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia. The dual appointment would ensure effective and efficient use of existing capacities available within the Alliance to the extent possible, Ms. Costa said. The revised estimates report asks the Assembly to approve additional appropriations of $871,200 from the 2025 programme budget, including for the conversion of one post (Under-Secretary-General) previously funded from extrabudgetary resources to regular budget funding effective 1 April 2025. In addition, three posts (1 P-5, 1 P-3, and 1 General Service (Other level)) were to be established under the UNAOC.

Juliana Gaspar Ruas, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Question, introduced that body’s related report (document A/79/7/Add.46). The Advisory Committee welcomed the Secretary-General’s approach to maximize available capacity and integrate the functions arising from a new mandate into an existing position, the UNAOC High Representative. The ACABQ trusts that the Assembly will receive additional clarity on the workplan and workload distribution of the double-hatted Under-Secretary-General, as well as the creation of synergies within the Office.

In line with the Secretary-General’s efforts to leverage existing capacity within the Alliance, the Advisory Committee recommends against the proposed establishment of one Administrative Assistant (GS (OL)). The Committee also recommends reductions under travel of staff and contractual services. “The Committee trusts that, in implementing the mandate in resolution 78/264, the Secretary-General will seek synergies with existing efforts, ensure coordinated and coherent actions, and minimize duplication,” she added. Overall, the ACABQ recommends that the Assembly approve $782,800 in additional appropriations.

Committee on Contributions

For the 18-member Committee on Contributions, which advises the Assembly on the distribution of the Organization’s expenses among Member States, delegates recommended by acclamation the appointment of Denis Piminov (Russian Federation) to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Vadim Laputin (Russian Federation) effective 19 February 2025. The term expires on 31 December 2026. Before voting on their recommendation, delegates considered the Secretary-General’s notes on appointments to the Committee on Contributions (document A/79/102/Add.1).