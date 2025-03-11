Amid Persisting Gender Inequality, Fast-Changing Global Context, Renewed Commitment Key to End Socioeconomic Empowerment Gap, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Women’s Commission

Following is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s message on the occasion of the sixty-ninth session of the Commission on the Status of Women: From Beijing+30 to the Second World Social Summit for Social Development: Accelerating Women’s Empowerment through Social Protection:

I’d like to start by extending my gratitude to Qatar for inviting me to this ministerial roundtable and for hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development later this year.

2025 marks the thirtieth anniversary of two pivotal UN conferences — one in Beijing and one in Copenhagen. Both conferences recognized the critical role of women’s empowerment in achieving sustainable development. The 1995 World Summit for Social Development emphasized gender equality as key to social progress. That same year, the historic Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action marked a turning point in our pursuit for a more equitable world.

All this in the midst of a crisis of trust in the multilateral system, yet these platforms are a testament to what multilateralism can deliver for billions of people, especially women and girls.

Thirty years on, undeniable progress has been made. From increased access to education for girls to greater representation of women in decision-making and the hard-fought recognition that women’s rights are, without question, human rights.

Yet, gender inequality persists. Today, 1 in every 10 women still live in extreme poverty. The gender gap in labour force participation has remained stagnant for 20 years. Women are disproportionately affected by limited access to social protection. Paid and unpaid caregivers are often left without any form of social protection.

In a rapidly shifting global context, we need renewed commitments. For poverty eradication and to enable women’s access to decent jobs and economic opportunities, especially for young people. For comprehensive care systems and economies and to close the gender gap in social protection — so that the 2 billion women and girls that remain outside the social protection bracket are covered.

And we must unlock targeted finance and investments, and foster international cooperation for women’s empowerment, particularly for least developed and low-income countries.

At the United Nations, we will intensify our efforts to prioritize gender equality and women’s rights, guided by our Gender Acceleration Action Plan and the Clarion Call, which provide a clear road map.

Together, let's recommit to the vision of Beijing and Copenhagen and break down the barriers to equality and empowerment.