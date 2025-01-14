The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General

Good afternoon. Just a reminder: Tomorrow at 10 a.m., the Secretary-General will deliver his remarks to the General Assembly on his priorities for 2025, the year that is already under way. We will be circulating those remarks under embargo as soon as possible. We will keep you updated about possible interactions between the Secretary-General and yourselves, which will depend on events beyond our own control, as you can imagine.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, visited the Kharkiv region today. He travelled to the village of Shevchenko, which is about 30 kilometres from the front lines, and also the city of Kupiansk, which is on the front lines.

We are working with our local partners in these areas to provide transport for people living close to the front lines — many of them older or with limited mobility — so that they can access basic services. The transportation assistance is partly funded through the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, which is managed by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

At a press conference with the Governor of the Kharkiv region and as well joined by his colleague, the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, Mr. Fletcher underscored our sustained commitment to stay and deliver for people as the war rages on around them.

Mr. Fletcher said he will continue tomorrow in the capital Kyiv, where, on Thursday, Mr. Fletcher will launch, along with Mr. Grandi, the humanitarian and refugee response plans for 2025. This will also be done jointly with the Government of Ukraine.

** Yemen

Today, our Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded his visit to Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia. He met with Yemen’s Prime Minister, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, and the Foreign Minister, Shayea Al-Zindani, as well as with senior Saudi officials.

Discussions focused on the developments in Yemen and the region and its impact on the Yemeni peace process. It was also an opportunity to emphasize the urgency to deescalate tensions and focus on the needs of the Yemeni population.

Mr. Grundberg underscored that the road map remains a viable path towards a nationwide ceasefire.

He also met, while in Riyadh, with the ambassadors of the permanent members of the UN Security Council to Yemen and stressed that the unity of the Council is paramount to achieving a way forward for a peaceful and comprehensive resolution of the conflict.

Mr. Grundberg will brief the Security Council tomorrow via video link and he will provide more details on his ongoing efforts. We will obviously share those remarks with you.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, is in Damascus today as part of a visit to both Syria and Lebanon. During his brief two-country visit, Mr. Türk is scheduled to meet officials, as well as representatives of civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic corps and UN colleagues.

Meanwhile, across the country, we and our partners report that more than 2.4 million people have received bread between the end of November and 12 January. More than 380,000 people also received food assistance, including hot meals.

OCHA says that the humanitarian response there continues amid security and logistical challenges. Our partners also continue to distribute blankets, mattresses and winter clothes to families who have been displaced.

Explosive ordnance remains a threat across Syria since late November and as of 12 January, which is two days ago, our partners have identified 120 areas with explosive remnants of war in Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Deir-ez-Zor and Lattakia. Since 26 November, our partners have carried out 516 clearance operations.

Today, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) called for increased humanitarian demining efforts to remove the deadly remnants of war and to make communities safe once again.

Meanwhile, OCHA is concerned about rising fuel costs, which make it difficult for people who need to travel to safe spaces and health facilities. Increasing fuel prices are also affecting humanitarian operations due to the surging cost of running generators, vehicles and heating equipment.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that the past five days have seen ongoing attacks on displacement shelters in Gaza, with significant casualties reported in Jabalia al Balad and Khan Younis. Meanwhile, OCHA also informs us that Israeli authorities continue to deny UN-led efforts to reach people with vital assistance.

Today, two attempts to reach hospitals in North Gaza governorate were denied. The missions were meant to evacuate patients from the Al Awda and Indonesian hospitals — and to deliver food, water, fuel, hygiene kits as well as cleaning supplies, which are critical to hospitals.

You’ll recall that access to Al Awda Hospital in Jabalya remains extremely limited as the Israeli siege in North Gaza governorate continues. Al Awda is the only hospital that is still partially functioning in North Gaza governorate, but it faces critical shortages of the most basic items, including fuel and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Hospital remains out of service. Essential equipment has been destroyed, and the facility lacks water, lacks electricity, it lacks hygiene supplies, and it lacks adequate staff. The last time we were able to reach the hospital with limited supplies was late last month.

In Gaza governorate, five bakeries supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) are now operational, after one reopened last week. However, these bakeries are functioning at half capacity due to lack of fuel. Partners are distributing flour to households, but access constraints and supply shortages could jeopardize future deliveries.

Also in Gaza governorate, the World Health Organization (WHO) reached Al-Shifa Hospital earlier this week. The agency tells us that they delivered 9,700 litres of much-needed fuel, as well as blood and plasma units for distribution to other hospitals in the vicinity.

The WHO team also transferred three patients and eight companions for onward medical evacuation outside Gaza.

Meanwhile, UNICEF and the Palestinian Water Authority distributed more than 8,000 hygiene kits to some 50,000 people in shelters and other areas where displaced people have sought safety.

We and our partners are doing everything possible to reach Palestinians in need with extremely limited resources. However, ongoing hostilities and violent armed looting — as well as systematic access restrictions — continue to severely constrain our efforts to reach those in need. Road damage, unexploded ordnance, fuel shortages and a lack of adequate telecommunications equipment are also hampering our work.

It is imperative that vital aid and commercial goods can enter Gaza through all available border crossings without delay and at the scale needed.

And Sigrid Kaag, who, as you know, is our Senior Humanitarian Relief Coordinator, held meetings in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the past two days, where she met with the Israeli Ministers of Defence and Strategic Affairs. She also met in Ramallah with the Deputy Palestinian Prime Minister and a Minister in the presidential cabinet.

In her meetings, she discussed the possible ceasefire and any related UN engagement.

She also spoke by phone with the Foreign Minister of Egypt this morning to discuss the same issue.

** Haiti

Just to flag some, frankly, eye-popping numbers in Haiti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is telling us that more than a million people are now internally displaced in the country. Half of those displaced are children, that’s what IOM data is saying.

To give you a better sense of how much the situation has deteriorated, in December 2023 — so just over a year ago — 315,000 men, women and children were displaced. There are now three times more people uprooted in Haiti, including many who have been displaced multiple times.

In the capital alone, displacement has nearly doubled — rising by 87 per cent. As you can imagine, the majority of those displaced originate from Port-au-Prince and its surrounding areas. Many are seeking refuge in Haiti’s provinces, overwhelming host communities and straining limited resources that exist there.

In the capital, IOM reports there are now 108 displacement sites, which are severely overcrowded and lack adequate access to essential services such as food, clean water, sanitation, and education.

Compounding this crisis, 200,000 Haitians were deported back to Haiti last year.

Floods in November and December last year also impacted more than 315,000 people across the country.

Despite these challenges, we and our partners continue to respond. The World Food Programme assisted 1.7 million people across Haiti in 2024 with all sorts of support. IOM today reported that they provided access to 18 million litres of clean water to uprooted people in camps. They also rehabilitated water pumps in local communities. However, much more is required to meet the needs in Haiti. In 2025, we and our partners will need $900 million to support 4 million people.

** Financial Contribution

Lastly, this is appropriate just before lunch, we have another Member State that paid its dues in full; that brings us up to eight. This country is the location of the first ever street food stall to be awarded with a coveted Michelin star. And the name of the stall is the Chan Hon Meng’s Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle Stall. It’s Singapore. We thank our friends in Singapore, we wish we could have some of that food for lunch. And I will answer your questions.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Steph, one on Haiti. Given the internally displacement numbers in Haiti, does the Secretary-General think that countries should temporarily, at least, halt deporting Haitians back to the country given the situation?

Spokesman : Look. I think deporting Haitians back to a country that is in the situation that it is, where the basic services are almost non-existent, where violence is rampant, is not a direction that a country should go in.

Question : And on the Gaza ceasefire talks, has the Secretary-General spoken to anyone in the last 24 hours since your last briefing about it? And second, are the ceasefire talks having any effect on his upcoming trip this week to Lebanon?

Spokesman : No. I mean, right now, his travel schedule is unchanged. He has been briefed by a number of people on his staff who’ve been in touch with various people who were involved in the talks, and he’s keeping abreast of it very closely.

Amelie?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Follow-up on Haiti, as well. Considering the deteriorating situation and the fact that the MSS is still not deployed and doesn’t seem to make any difference, does the Secretary-General now think that the mission should be transformed into a PKO (Peacekeeping Operation)?

Spokesman : Look, at the end, it will be a Security Council decision. I think we have a structure already in place. We have boots on the ground. Let’s support what already exists. Let’s expand what already exists to try to assist the Haitian people. And, obviously, the solution to Haiti’s problem runs through Haiti’s political leaders, who need to focus on the best possible way to bring stability back to their country.

Edie, then Benny. And then… [cross- talk]

Question : Thank you, Steph. A follow-up on Sigrid Kaag talks. You said that the issue that she was discussing was a possible UN role in a ceasefire. Can you elaborate on what kind of a role that might be?

Spokesman : Sure. The discussions that Sigrid is having, that others are having with interlocutors in a region, notably Muhannad Hadi, Tom Fletcher and others, are focused on our humanitarian operations. And the fact that we stand ready to obviously increase our humanitarian operations while fully realizing that a lot of the challenges that currently exist may remain after the ceasefire and some of them, especially, on the security end, may get more challenging. So we’re going in there focused on trying to bring solutions, but with our eyes wide open to the challenges that will exist.

Question : And a follow-up on that. Are these discussions including discussions on security arrangements so that humanitarian aid can be delivered safely?

Spokesman : Well, the best possible protection from humanitarians comes from the community itself. Right? And I think we have… so that is the way humanitarians operate. Obviously, we are very much aware of the security challenges that will continue, when and after a ceasefire is announced.

Question : And a quick follow-up on North Gaza. When was the last time any food was delivered to the broader population there?

Spokesman : I will check with you.

Benny, Evelyn, Maggie, Dezhi.

Question : So speaking of… am I close enough to the mic? Speaking of coordination between the UN and Israel, the main conduit is an outfit called COGAT. Its commander, Ghassan Alian, was visiting Italy. There’s a warrant for his arrest in Italy. Does the UN care?

Spokesman : That’s an issue between Israel and Italy.

Question : Would it be advantageous to the UN if he is in custody in Italy rather than on the border of Gaza?

Spokesman : Again, I think that’s a bilateral issue.

Evelyn?

Question : Okay. Can you hear me now? Good morning, sir. Good afternoon. On Ukraine, do you know whether Mr. Fletcher will talk about the exchange of prisoners, which seems to be an issue now?

Spokesman : I’m not aware that’s on his agenda, but again, he will have a press conference, if I recall what I said, I think tomorrow in Kyiv, along with Filippo Grandi and Ukrainian Government officials.

Question : Also, on Syria, I assume that the envoy, Mr. Türk, is going to talk about women. Do you have any…? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Mr. Türk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, is indeed in Damascus, and the issue of inclusiveness, which means, obviously, different racial religious groups, ethnic groups, and obviously, the role of women is high on everyone’s agenda.

Question : Yeah, because it looks like there are parts of the country where Sharia law is being instituted. And one quick one on Haiti. Do you have anything, any news on expansion of the troops?

Spokesman : No, ma’am.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Margaret?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just further to yesterday on Lebanon on the Secretary-General’s travels, do you have any updates for us on what’s scheduled for while he’s there, and has he spoken by phone yet with Nawaf Salam?

Spokesman : I don’t believe he’s spoken by phone with… as far as I know, he’s not spoken yet to Nawaf Salam. He looks forward to seeing him in Beirut. And obviously, we expect those political meetings in Beirut to take place on Saturday.

Question : And is he going to have a press conference while he’s there? Do you know?

Spokesman : Yes, ma’am. He will. We’ll share all those details by email as much as we can.

Dezhi, China Central Television.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I’m not going to announce your full name. So yesterday, I asked about the plan for Secretary-General in Lebanon. Today, I’m going to ask again. Now since Mr. Türk was in was in Damascus, will the Secretary-General also visit Damascus?

Spokesman : They are… [cross-talk]

Question : There’s possibility, but… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No, no. I’m happy, you know, I would love for people to self-answer, because it saves me time.

Question : Okay. So there is a possibility.

Spokesman : Is that a question mark or a full stop?

Question : Is there a possibility?

Spokesman : Is there a possibility? Sorry. I misheard you, Dezhi.

Question : Sorry.

Spokesman : No. The Secretary-General has no plans at this time to travel to Syria on this round of travel to the region.

Question : Okay. Second follow-up. Edie just asked about the security situation in Gaza. Let’s say, yesterday, you said that the UN was not directly involved in the negotiation. But surely, I think has the UN raised some, let’s say, conditions or terms to the interlocutors… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I don’t think the… [cross-talk]

Question : About the humanitarian situation. Like, how should the humanitarian assistance go in during the ceasefire?

Spokesman : There have not been conditions. Right? Because we are determined to deliver as much humanitarian aid at larger scale possible as we possibly can. Right? We have raised a number of concerns that we think could make our work a little bit more difficult, but I would not use the term conditions.

Question : Okay. One last question. Do you have any new update on the Israeli laws, bills on UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency)? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No. We continue to seek full clarification.

Question : There’s still no full clarifications?

Spokesman : We continue to seek full clarifications on how they will be implemented.

Margaret?

Question : Just one more. With SG’s travel, Monday, he was expected to brief at the ministerial-level Middle East quarterly debate.

Spokesman : And he will.

Question : He will be back for that, or he’ll do it remotely?

Spokesman : He will be back, in person. Physically, it will be him.

Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Is the Secretary-General going to attend [Donald] Trump’s inauguration?

Spokesman : There are no plans, and I’m not aware in the last quarter of a century, as much as scares me to say these things, of a Secretary-General ever attending the inauguration of a President of the United States. [cross-talk]

And he will be briefing the Security Council. Thank you, Maggie. Yes, exactly. [cross-talk]

Question : But it’s not unprecedented for someone from the UN, a high-level official to attend the… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Oh, yeah. There’s no plans for him to attend.

Question : Okay. No problem. And has he spoken to Steve Witkoff, the Trump’s, UN Advisory, Trump’s… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No. I know what you mean, and no.

Question : Last follow-up is do you think, clearly, Trump’s Middle East envoy has made some headway on the Gaza peace talks? That appears to be clear. Do you think it was a mistake for the Secretary-General not to engage with the Trump Administration yet, given the fact he and his people clearly have influence over a conflict that directly affects the Organization?

Spokesman : I think it is incumbent for any Secretary-General to engage with one Administration from one country at a time.

Benny?

Question : First of all, has Secretary-General been invited to the inauguration?

Spokesman : I’m not aware of these, I’m not aware of any of his predecessors ever being invited. [cross-talk]

Question : So, basically, he’ll meet the new President of Lebanon, but not the new President of the United States. Is that correct?

Spokesman : Well, he will meet the President of Lebanon, most likely on Saturday.

Question : Yeah. Not on the same day, I mean. [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I don’t know what your point is. But, anyway, I’d be happy to answer your questions, no point… [cross-talk]

Question : The question is, since he’s going to Lebanon. There are reports of new conflagrations on the border. Is he going to the border at all? Will he be addressing those…? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Yeah. We addressed those concerns in the briefing yesterday. You can expect the Secretary-General to go meet with UN peacekeepers.

Thank you all. Unless anybody has a question online.

Question : Steph?

Spokesman : Yes. Okay. Sorry. Because I don’t have my phone.

Abdelhamid, and I can’t see who the other person is. But, Abdelhamid, you go.

Question : Thank you. Stéphane, you just said significant number of casualties. Can you explain what do you mean by significant? What makes a number of killed people significant?

Spokesman : A large number. I don’t have the exact number because it hasn’t been communicated to us, but I think a large number is significant. And let’s be honest. The loss of one life is significant to the community, to that family.

Your other question, sir?

Question : On his trip to Lebanon, would the SG… would he take another step to jump into Syria and meet with the new interim leadership in that country?

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, I just addressed that. Dezhi asked a question about four and a half minutes ago, and I said no.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. There’s somebody else who wanted to ask a question, but I can’t see who it is. [cross-talk]

Ah, Michelle. Yes. Go ahead. You know, this is what happens when you don’t turn on your camera, Michelle.

Question : Oh, well, this is the way we roll. I had a couple of quick follow-ups on your answers to the questions on aid in Gaza. For those outside the UN world, can you just elaborate a little bit on the security challenges that you’re saying might still be faced after a ceasefire deal? How realistic is a surge of aid? What kind of planning is the UN doing for that? Are you talking to the US? Are you talking to incoming Trump officials about that specifically?

Spokesman : Okay. I’m not aware of specific contacts with the incoming Administration on that. We are in touch both on the ground and a more global level with our key interlocutors. We are in intense, I mean, the UN system as a whole is in intense planning and preparation for when a ceasefire comes into to play and how we can increase the aid. Obviously, things that will continue to be challenging, because we don’t have our answers to all those questions, is the number of crossings. What crossings will be open? The security situation itself in Gaza, I mean, we’ve been talking for weeks, if not more, about armed groups and armed gangs and criminal elements. Those will likely remain, on unexploded ordinances. All of those things will be challenges. The welfare of our staff, as well, our national staff, their ability. So there are all these challenges that we have very much in our mind, while our goal continues to be finding the solutions to how to upscale the delivery at a level that is needed.

Question : And is the UN also planning contingency planning, I guess, on this front for not having the use of UNRWA staff in Gaza?

Spokesman : I think we are looking at the situation with our eyes wide open and all options.

Dezhi?

Question : Yes. Does the Secretary-General have any positions, or is he concerned about the biggest social platform in the States, Facebook, is ending its fact-checking operation?

Spokesman : I mean, of course. And I would refer you to what our High Commissioner for Human Rights said a few days ago. I mean, we’ve always been very clear on the responsibility that any social media platform has in ensuring that the facts are true and ensuring that misinformation is not promoted and that people feel safe. Right? And I think we need to have platforms where freedom of expression thrives, and that means having very diverse voices without enabling harm or misinformation.

Question : Just a logistical question, Stéphane. Will, Mr. Colin Stewart meet with the press anytime this week, like a stakeout or…?

Spokesman : That’s a good question. We will ask.

Question : Yeah, thanks.