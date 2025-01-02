The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

He will brief on the Security Council Programme of Work for January.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Our colleagues from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warn that civilians are not safe anywhere in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, the Israeli military once again ordered the evacuation of large areas within Gaza, citing rocket fire into Israel. OCHA’s initial analysis indicates that the new orders cover about three square kilometres in North Gaza and Deir al Balah governorates. Since then, strikes were reported in Al Mawasi area, where people had been ordered to move and take shelter.

UNRWA’s (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, has issued a statement saying that this is another reminder that there is no “humanitarian zone”, let alone a “safe zone”. He warned that every day without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy.

OCHA reminds us that over 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip is under unrevoked Israeli evacuation orders.

In this situation, OCHA warns that the ability of humanitarian organizations to support people in need across Gaza is further diminishing. December saw some of the toughest restrictions on humanitarian movement ever recorded. This includes blocking access to border areas for collecting supplies and denying attempts to deliver goods and services or assess needs across Gaza. Overall, 39 per cent of UN attempts to move aid workers anywhere in Gaza were denied by the Israeli authorities, with another 18 per cent disrupted on the ground or hindered.

For the besieged areas in North Gaza governorate, the access has been denied for 88 consecutive days; that is since 6 October 2024.

Turning to the West Bank, we have an assessment carried out by OCHA, the UN Relief and Works Agency — UNRWA — and humanitarian partners in the aftermath of the operation that Israeli forces carried out in Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps last week, on 24 and 25 December. Our teams visited the area on Tuesday. They estimate that over 1,000 housing units and about 100 shops were damaged from explosions or bulldozing. Over 20 families comprising more than 90 people were displaced. Damage to infrastructure disrupted electricity, water and sewage networks.

In response, OCHA has mobilized humanitarian action by our partners, who are already trucking water to people. We also expect to install new water tanks, vacuum sewage and distribute hygiene kits and emergency cash.

** United States

In a statement we issued last night, the Secretary-General strongly condemned the attack in New Orleans, where a driver struck a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30 others.

He extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of Louisiana and the United States. He also wishes a swift recovery to the persons injured.

** Resident Coordinator — Mongolia

And last, we have an update from the Development Coordination Office.

The Secretary-General has appointed Jacob van Hierden of the Netherlands as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mongolia, with the host Government’s approval. He started on 1 January 2025 — which was yesterday.

Mr. van Hierden has more than 30 years of experience in development, humanitarian work and peacebuilding.

Most recently, he served as the first UN Resident Coordinator of the new UN Multi-Country Office in Micronesia, supporting Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. As you may have also seen, leading figures, doctors, some UN experts, and many others have started a campaign on social media with the slogans “Free Doctor Hussam Abu Safiyya”, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, and also “End genocide in Gaza”. We have been formerly informed by you that the Kamal Adwan was the last functioning hospital in Gaza before being destroyed by Israel. So I would like to also know if the UN also has a quote to Israel regarding the release of the hospital director. And in general, do you think that the destruction of hospitals in Gaza should be investigated as war crimes? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesperson : Well, on that, Serife, the Security Council will actually hear a briefing from the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, tomorrow. So we'll have some more details about the situation there.

Obviously, we have concerns about the rest of hospital personnel. We want hospitals to be off limits. Beyond that, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made it clear that, so far, there's a large need for people to be medically evacuated from hospitals, including from Kamal Adwan, with the World Health Organization today saying that there's over 12,000 people in Gaza who still need medical evacuations. So there's a lot of hospital needs. We do continue to call on all sides to keep hospitals out of harm's way, which means not placing or trying to infiltrate the hospitals but also not attacking them. And we want to make sure that all steps are taken to protect and preserve the lives of the injured and sick who are in those hospitals.

Benny?

Question : According to COGAT, you know who they are, there are currently approximately 800 trucks worth of aid waiting to be collected from the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Deputy Spokesperson : Can you please use your mic?

Question : Sorry. According to COGAT, there are currently approximately 800 trucks worth of aid waiting to be collected from the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing. Aid enters Gaza consistently with no limits on the amounts. It is entirely dependent on the capacity of the UN aid organizations to collect and distribute the aid from Kerem Shalom Crossing. Other organizations collect and distribute aid constantly; so should and could the UN aid organizations. It's an ongoing, obviously, dispute, but how do you address those allegations?

Deputy Spokesperson : I address it the same with the way that we've been doing in recent weeks, by pointing out the huge amount of anarchy, basically, at crossings like Kerem Shalom, where there's a lack of safety, a lack of safety for drivers, a lack of safety in terms of goods being looted. We've reported on lootings and shootings and insecurity in Kerem Shalom many times. And as I just pointed out, part of what we're trying to do is to get more access for our personnel, so that we can safely move aid. But certainly, as we have made clear from this podium many times in these months, getting aid in doesn't simply mean dumping them off at a point, but ensuring that they can get there safely. We want there to be sufficient security. We're working with the Israeli authorities, with the Palestinians on the ground to try to get a sufficient security so that we can move aid to the people who need it.

Question : Follow-up on that. So Ambassador Danny Danon has an op-ed today, basically saying that UNRWA is not acceptable to Israel — that other UN agencies should be in charge of distribution of aid in Gaza. Any thought on that?

Deputy Spokesperson : Just to repeat what the Secretary-General and officials throughout the system have made clear: That the UN Relief and Works Agency is the backbone of our humanitarian operations in Gaza and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We depend on them in a way that no other organization can possibly replace at this stage, in terms of having the people on hand, the access to people on the ground, the ability to deliver. And, so, right now, we need to make sure that UNRWA’s work on the ground is supported and supported by all sides.

Yes, Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I have been following the noon briefing, and atrocity is being committed in Gaza day in and day out, as you all know, including the destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital, I haven't seen a strong statement coming from the office of the Spokesperson about the destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital and the kidnapping or the disappearance of Doctor Hussam Abu Safiyya. Can you explain that?

Deputy Spokesperson : I just talked about our concerns about the hospital.

Question : You just talked about it, yeah.

Deputy Spokesperson : I just did. And, you know, you and I can differ about the strength of what I say, but it's very clear that we want all hospitals to be off limits from all parties so that they can be used in the way that they're intended, which is for securing the lives of innocent people. The attack on Kamal Adwan, to be very clear, has created a situation where there's no functioning hospitals for a huge swath of Northern Gaza, and ultimately, that's not acceptable. People need to have their medical needs handled at this time of combat and this time of chaos.

Question : Can I just follow up?

Deputy Spokesperson : Yeah. Yes. You have one follow-up, and then we go to Joe. Yeah.

Question : Okay. You just talked about it. I mean, the destruction and the burning of the hospital didn't happen one hour ago or today. Do you think the timing of the statement matters or it doesn't matter? Why you mean late, until you ask the question and you answer?

Deputy Spokesperson : We have made innumerable statements about the situation in Gaza for the past 14 months, and we are continuing to speak out about the situation and will continue to speak out as circumstances merit. Yes?

Question : During the 90-day period leading up to the implementation of Israel's UNRWA legislation, have any senior UN officials, and I mean specifically, relating to UNRWA, have had dialogue with senior Israeli officials about Israel's proposals for possible alternative mechanisms to UNRWA or is UN not open to even such discussions?

Deputy Spokesperson : We have been discussing the situation on the ground, including the humanitarian situation, from the Secretary-General through to our humanitarian officials, through to officials like Sigrid Kaag. But one of the messages that all of us have made clear, as I just restated now, is that we do not believe that there is an alternative to UNRWA in terms of the capacity to assist the people of Gaza.

Dezhi?

Question : Several questions. First, yeah, tomorrow, Security Council will have an emergency session on the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Who would be the briefer from the Secretariat?

Deputy Spokesperson : Volker Turk.

Question : He will be here or via…?

Deputy Spokesperson : I believe it's via video.

Question : Okay. So secondly, just now Joe actually asked my question on UNRWA. We know that the two bills will take in effect, take into effect, I think late January. So is there any new measures that UNRWA in Israel and occupied Palestine taken to deal with the coming up, the coming bills?

Deputy Spokesperson : Oh, we are doing what… [cross-talk]

Question : Or you will just wait there and until that…

Deputy Spokesperson : We are doing what we can. But right now, we're going about our work, and there's certain work that is essential for the lives of the people on the ground, and so we're going to continue to do that.

Question : I mean for the operation of UNRWA does the UN high-level officials have any contact with Israeli authority to discuss about how this would work after the bills?

Deputy Spokesperson : Yeah. Yeah. We have been discussing UNRWA's work since the bills, including through the Commissioner General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, and we will continue to do what we can to continue UNRWA's work.

Question : So far, do you see a way out?

Deputy Spokesperson : What?

Question : Do you see a way to, let's say, minimize the impact of the two bills?

Deputy Spokesperson : The only thing I can say is whenever there's a will, there's a way. From our standpoint, there's no alternative to the work that's being done right now.

Question : Okay.

Deputy Spokesperson : Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Happy New Year to you.

Deputy Spokesperson : Happy New Year.

Question : The Secretary-General has spoken out many times about the freedom of the press, particularly in the last year or more. Does the Secretary-General condemn the Palestinian Authority's closures of the Al Jazeera offices in the West Bank?

Deputy Spokesperson : We certainly want Al Jazeera, as well as all media outlets in the West Bank, to be able to go about their work without hindrance and without obstruction.

Question : Does he call for the Palestinian Authority to reverse course?

Deputy Spokesperson : We want to make sure that any restrictions that impede the work of journalists are lifted. Yes.

Mike Wagenheim?

Question : Farhan, sir. Happy New Year.

Deputy Spokesperson : Happy New Year to you.

Question : I have two topics for you. Thank you, sir. Two topics for you. Foreign Minister of Israel Gideon Saar met with UNDOF (United Nations Disengagement Observer Force) Commander, I believe, earlier today. Can the UN provide any insight on the substance of those discussions and whether there is a more functional relationship now between Israel and UNDOF than there was in the days after the fall of [Bashar al] Assad?

Deputy Spokesperson : I would characterize the regular relationship between the UN Disengagement [Observer] Force and the Israeli authorities as functional. We're certainly working with them to make sure that both the conditions on the ground can be peaceful and that the 1974 Disengagement Agreement will be upheld. What's your other question? [cross-talk]

Question : Is there any progress toward that end in those discussions today?

Deputy Spokesperson : There's nothing further to say beyond that this is within the ambit of the regular discussions that UNDOF holds with the parties.

Question : Okay. Thank you. Second topic for you. Earlier today, there was a statement from Volker Türk related to Gabriel's question a moment ago regarding Al Jazeera. And, of course, you just answered his question on that matter, as well. I'm always curious when it comes to the consistency of the UN. There are networks banned, I mean, fairly regularly across… Russia TV. I mean, RT, Russia Today, was banned by, I don't know how many countries over the last couple of years. Never a peep out of the UN over that. Why are some UN officials selectively pressing for press freedom in certain instances, but not in others?

Deputy Spokesperson : I don't think it's selective. We want press everywhere to be able to go about their work fairly. The conditions in each country and the conditions of legislation are evaluated. So certainly, I would leave it to my human rights colleagues to explain why they speak up more vocally about some of them, but our position is similar across the world. Everywhere in the world where journalists are working, they have to be able to go about their work without hindrance, without obstruction, and without censorship. Yes, please?

Question : Thank you, Farhan.

Deputy Spokesperson : Yes. You first and then Stefano after you.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Happy New Year.

Deputy Spokesperson : Happy New Year.

Question : I was late a little bit, but I just still want to ask a question about Syria. Maybe you made a statement. Syrian new de facto Government made a statement about the new constitution and election. Basically, they were saying they need three years for a new constitution and four years for election. And what Secretary-General thinks about this time frame? Is it too long? Is it too short?

Deputy Spokesperson : We're going to evaluate with the different parties what is a good time frame. Geir Pedersen is meeting with the various parties, and we'll let him go about his work. And he will report back to the Security Council on it.

Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Two questions. One, we just saw the ceremony of the flags. That usually is a ceremonial, but Ambassador of Panama, Panama's Ambassador, Eloy Alfaro De Alba, he, in his speech, he seemed very concerned about the Panama Canal issue. He was, you know, stressing the fact of sovereignty and so on. Does the Secretary-General is also concerned about after President-elect [Donald] Trump say that United States should control the canal?

Deputy Spokesperson : I wouldn't have any response to any of the comments made. Obviously, Panama is a Member State with the same rights of territorial integrity and sovereignty as the other Member States.

What's your other question?

Question : The other question is a follow-up on freedom of the press. It was asked before about this Italian journalist, Cecilia Sala — that she's been, she has been arrested in Iran, in Tehran since 19 December. Now the UN gave the answer, it generally does condemn, I mean, journalists should be able to work; but does this… is the Secretary-General does… does the Secretary-General has a condemnation of this arrest, specific arrest of this journalist that was there with a visa? She was doing her job, and she has been arrested. Apparently, it looks like that she was arrested because in another case, completely not related in Italy a few days before, an Iranian engineer was arrested, because the United States asked this arrest about completely other unrelated issue?

Deputy Spokesperson : On that, all we can say is that we want and expect the journalists involved to be released unconditionally, and certainly, we're opposed to the arrest of journalists who are going about their work.

And with that, I wish you a good afternoon. Wait here, and the Ambassador of Algeria will be here in just a minute.