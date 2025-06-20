New Permanent Representative of Viet Nam Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Viet Nam to the United Nations, Do Hung Viet, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Date of Birth & Family

31 August 1977. Married with three daughters.

Education & Training

Master of Public and International Law, University of Melbourne, Australia (2006-2007)

Bachelor of International Relations, Institute for International Relations (now Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam), Viet Nam (1997-2000)

United Nations Fellowship for Disarmament (2005)

Work Experience

Since Dec 2022: Deputy Foreign Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

Also serves as ASEAN SOM Leader of Viet Nam, Vice Chair of Viet Nam National Mekong Committee, member of the National Steering Committee for the formulation of the National Comprehensive Strategy for Preventing and Responding to Non-traditional Security Threats, member of the National Steering Committee for the National Action Programme on Zero Hunger

Served on the UN Secretary-General’s Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals (2024)

Mar 2018 – Dec 2022: Deputy Director-General, Director-General, then Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General, Department of International Organizations, MOFA

Also managed the Task Force for Viet Nam’s membership in the UN Security Council for the term 2020-2021, served as member of the Task Force of the National Steering Committee for the implementation of Viet Nam’s commitments at COP26

Dec 2016 – Mar 2018: Deputy Director-General, Special Assistant to APEC 2017 SOM Chair, APEC 2017 National Secretariat, MOFA

Jul 2013 – Nov 2016: Counsellor then Minister Counsellor, Deputy Permanent Representative of Viet Nam to the United Nations

Served as Vice Chair of 53rd Session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD), G77 Coordinator for negotiations of the Ministerial Declaration of the first High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, Lead negotiator of Viet Nam for negotiations of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Oct 2008 – Jul 2013: Assistant Director-General then Deputy Director-General, Department of International Organizations, MOFA

Served as member of the Task Force for Viet Nam’s membership in the UN Security Council for the term 2008-2009

Apr 2004 – Oct 2008: Desk officer, Department of International Organizations, MOFA

Jul 2001 – Apr 2004: Interpreter, Division of Interpretation and Translation, MOFA