New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Botswana to the United Nations, Charles Masole, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Charles Masole, the newly appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Botswana to the UN in New York, is a seasoned diplomat with over 26 years’ experience and expertise in international law, including treaty law, international human rights law and international trade law.

His qualifications include a BA in Political Science and Public Administration (1993-1997, University of Botswana), Masters of International Law focusing on International Human Rights Law and International Trade Law (2005-2006, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia), Senior Officer’s Course (Jan 2023-Dec 2023-Botswana Defence Force Senior Command and Staff College, Gaborone, Botswana). He is currently pursuing a Master in Security and Strategic Studies with the University of Botswana.

He began his career in 1998 when he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Foreign Affairs Officers and rose through the ranks to his current Ambassadorial appointment. He has served through the years in various capacities, recently as Director of Europe and Americas. His other previous roles in the Ministry includes as Director in the Department of Africa and the Middle East, Deputy Director and Private Secretary to the Minister.

Ambassador Masole has also served in Botswana’s Diplomatic Mission in various ranks, including as Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, and as first secretary in Zambia and Australia and Charge’d Affaires charged with the responsibility of setting up the Botswana diplomatic Mission in Kenya.

His expertise and experience have seen him appointed on various national assignments. These includes as Commissioner of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Alleged Livestock Rustling in some Villages in the Bobirwa Constituency along the Botswana/Zimbabwe International Border, Political advisor to the SADC Organ Ministerial Troika Fact-Finding Mission to the Kingdom Eswatini that was dispatched by the Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, following reports of civil unrest and violent disturbances in Eswatini and as well as a member of the SADC Organ Troika Technical Fact-Finding Mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini that was deployed by the Chair of the SADC Organ, to, among others, assess, analyse and produce a report with recommendations, on the political, security and economic situation in Eswatini in view of the violent disturbances in that country

He has received various awards, in 2017 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Award for Head of best performing Department, Department of Africa and the Middle East, in recognition of dedication and commitment to the attainment of the Ministry’s Strategic Objectives and in 2019 a Minister’s Special Award for 2019 Best Officer, also in recognition of his dedication and commitment to the attainment of the Ministry’s Strategic Objectives

Ambassador Masole has contributed to different conferences such as at the United Nations Environmental Programme meetings and conferences mostly as Botswana’s sole delegate, Coordinated preparations for Botswana’s hosting of the Fourth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IV), in Gaborone; and was part of the Botswana delegation to TICAD IV, Led the Botswana Human Rights team of experts in Geneva, Switzerland, during Botswana’s 6 years of membership to the United Nations Human Rights Council among others.