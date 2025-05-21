New Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the United Nations, Hairani Tajuddin, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

H.E. Hairani Tajuddin’s career began as a Tutor at Universiti Brunei Darussalam in November 2001. In January 2005, she joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Prior to her appointment as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, she was the Director-General of ASEAN-Brunei Darussalam National Secretariat from October 2022 to March 2025.

H.E. Hairani served as the Permanent Representative to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia / Member of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) from March 2020 – October 2022. In 2021, H.E. Hairani was the Chair of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR), Chair of the ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Connectivity (ACCC), and Chair of the Governing Council of the ASEAN-IPR (January 2021 – December 2021) during Brunei Darussalam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN.

In January 2022, H.E. Hairani became the Chair of the Governing Council (GC) of the ASEAN Foundation.

H.E. served as Second Secretary at the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 2007 – December 2010, and as Special Officer in the Office of the Secretary-General of ASEAN in Jakarta from January 2018 – September 2019. H.E. Hairani subsequently returned to Department of ASEAN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam.

H.E. Hairani is married with four children. She received a BA in History (Major) and Anthropology (Minor) with 2nd Class Upper honours from Universiti Brunei Darussalam from 1997 to 2001.