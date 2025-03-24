New Permanent Representative of Dominican Republic Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations, Wellington Bencosme, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Bencosme served as his country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados from 2021 to 2025.

From 2018 to 2020, he was Minister Counsellor at his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, during its term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. Before that, from 2015 to 2018, he served as Minister Counsellor and Director of Relations with the United States and Canada at the Dominican Republic’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Deputy Chief of Mission at his country’s embassy in Washington, D.C., as well as Minister Counsellor between 2004 to 2007. He has also worked as an economist, consultant and academic, specializing in international trade.

Mr. Bencosme holds a Master of Science in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts in economics, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Massachusetts, both in the United States.