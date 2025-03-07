New Permanent Representative of Haiti Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Haiti to the United Nations, Ericq Pierre, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Pierre served as a Senior Adviser at the Inter-American Development Bank, where he also represented Haiti on the Board of Directors from 1991 to 2013. During his time there, he achieved several milestones, including securing Haiti’s first permanent seat on the Board and negotiating debt relief programmes under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative. He was also closely involved in directing over $2 billion in long-term funding for Haiti’s reconstruction following the 2010 earthquake.

Mr. Pierre’s experience extends to his tenure as an Agricultural Sector Specialist at the Inter-American Development Bank, an Economic and Commercial Assistant at the United States Embassy in Haiti, and Agricultural Project Manager overseeing sisal production operations.

Mr. Pierre was twice nominated for the role of Prime Minister by President René Préval, first in 1997 and again in 2008. On both occasions, the Haitian Parliament did not approve his nomination, citing technical and political considerations.

He has also served as a teacher of Latin, grammar and literature at Lycée Nord-Alexis and Collège Alain Clérie in Jérémie, Haiti. Mr. Pierre is the author of Et Nous, published in 2022.

Mr. Pierre holds a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and veterinary medicine from the State University of Haiti. He is fluent in Creole, French, English and Spanish.