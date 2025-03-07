New Permanent Representative of Slovenia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Slovenia to the United Nations, Samuel Žbogar, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Žbogar served as Slovenia’s representative to the UN Security Council for its two-year term as a non-permanent member (2024-2025). Between June 2022 and October 2023, he served as State Secretary, in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from 2020 to 2022, as Ambassador in the same Ministry.

From 2016 to 2020, Mr. Žbogar was the Head of the European Union delegation in North Macedonia and, prior to that, the European Union Special Representative and Head of the Union’s Office in Kosovo between 2012 and 2016.

Mr. Žbogar also served as Slovenia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2008 to 2012 and as its Ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2008. From 1997 to 2001, he was his country’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and, from 1998 to 1999, its Deputy Representative to the Security Council. Prior to that, he was the Head of Department for Asia, Africa and Latin America in Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Žbogar has a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of Ljubljana. He speaks Slovene, English, Serbian, Italian, French and Macedonian.