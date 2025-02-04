New Permanent Representative of Austria Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations, Gregor W. Koessler, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Between 2020 and his most recent appointment, Mr. Koessler served as Director-General for Bilateral Affairs and European Union Common Foreign Policy in his country’s Ministry of European and International Affairs. He was the Director of the Austrian Foreign Minister’s Cabinet from 2019 to 2020.

Prior to that, he was his country’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Non-resident Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Yemen from 2012 to 2019. From 2009 to 2012, he was Head of the Directorate for Property Management in his country’s Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs, and from 2007 to 2008, he was Head of Cabinet for the State Secretary in that Ministry.

His other roles included Head of Cabinet for the Special Coordinator of the Stability Pact for South-Eastern Europe from 2002 to 2007 and Director of Cabinet for the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1999 to 2002.

Mr. Koessler holds master’s degrees in contemporary history and philosophy from the Leopold Franzens University of Innsbruck, Austria, and in international economics and conflict management from the Johns Hopkins University, United States.