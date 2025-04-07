Cold War Lessons ‘Forgotten So Quickly’, High Representative Warns, as Disarmament Commission Opens Annual Session amid Heightened Nuclear Risks

A senior United Nations official called for renewed action to fortify the international disarmament architecture, as the 2025 session of the Disarmament Commission opened today amid the highest risk of nuclear weapon use since the cold war.

“It is remarkable that we have so quickly forgotten the lessons of the cold war,” said Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, emphasizing the urgent need for action and reaffirming the Commission’s crucial role as a platform for consensus-building and charting a path forward in today’s volatile security landscape.

“At no time since the height of the cold war has the risk of a nuclear weapon being used been so high, and the mechanisms designed to prevent its use so fragile,” she added.

The Disarmament Commission, a subsidiary body of the General Assembly, provides a forum where all Member States can engage in in-depth, consensus-based discussions on key disarmament issues. While it does not negotiate binding agreements, the Commission focuses on developing recommendations aimed at reducing and ultimately eliminating weapons — particularly weapons of mass destruction such as nuclear arms.

Describing the Commission as “a core component of the disarmament machinery”, the High Representative recalled that the forum has agreed to a range of consensus principles, guidelines and recommendations over the years — from the establishment of nuclear-weapon-free zones to confidence-building measures in the field of conventional arms. Most recently, in 2023, the entity reached consensus on recommendations for practically implementing transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities.

Amid concerns over “the growing role of nuclear weapons in military doctrines and security policies”, she stated: “We are drifting away from long-standing and effective disarmament and non-proliferation norms and efforts to prevent any use of a nuclear weapon into dangerous and uncharted territory without the guardrails which have helped to stabilize and sustain global security in the past.”

Global Nuclear Stockpiles Stand at Approximately 12,000

As a result of international treaties, she noted, the world’s nuclear stockpiles in 1986 were reduced from more than 70,000 warheads to around 12,000 today.

Calls for Creative, Practical Approaches to Advance Nuclear Disarmament Despite Geopolitical Divisions

Meeting annually, the Commission typically concentrates on two agenda items at a time, allowing for substantive dialogue in both plenary sessions and working groups. This year — the second of a three-year cycle — the organ continues its discussions on formulating recommendations for achieving nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, as well as fostering common understandings related to emerging technologies in the context of international security.

On the first topic, Ms. Nakamitsu urged the Commission to reaffirm the importance of existing disarmament frameworks, especially multilateral treaties such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. She encouraged creative and practical approaches to finding common ground and advancing nuclear disarmament, despite geopolitical divisions. The Commission should also safeguard past gains while encouraging fresh ideas to reinvigorate global disarmament efforts.

The prevention of nuclear war and the elimination of nuclear weapons are among the most important tasks entrusted to the international community, she stressed, adding: “It will not happen overnight, but it will never happen if steps are not taken now.”

Framework Key for Ensuring Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing Advances Benefit Humanity and Not Facilitate Warfare

On the second topic, she noted that rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space-based services — among others — have the potential to greatly benefit humanity and contribute to achieving common objectives. “At the same time”, she warned, “these advances are reshaping warfare in troubling ways.”

With governance mechanisms failing to keep pace with technological innovation and adoption, she stated that this year’s deliberations will be crucial for establishing the framework within which final negotiations will take place next year.

At the outset of its session, the Commission — which runs through 25 April — elected José Pereira (Paraguay) as Chair, along with Mahmud Mohammed Lawal (Nigeria), Amr Essam (Egypt), and Vivica Münkner (Germany) as Vice-Chairs. It also elected Akaki Dvali (Georgia) and Julia Rodriguez (El Salvador) to serve as Chairs of Working Groups I and II, respectively.