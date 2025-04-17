Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Jérôme Bonnafont (France):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over escalating violence, including in and around El Fasher, North Darfur.

Council members strongly condemned the repeated attacks on El Fasher as well as on Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps for internally displaced persons in recent days by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). They expressed deep concern at reports that RSF attacks had resulted in the deaths of at least 400 civilians, including children and at least 11 aid workers. They called for RSF to be held accountable for these attacks.

Recalling resolution 2736 (2024), Council members reiterated their demand that RSF halt the siege of El Fasher and their call for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher.

Council members called on the parties to the conflict to protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and fulfil resolution 2736 (2024), as well as abide by their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration. They also called for RSF as well as all perpetrators of attacks on civilians, and human rights violations and abuses, in Sudan to be held accountable.

The members of the Security Council called upon all parties to the conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets in accordance with their obligations under international law. They also called on the parties to allow and facilitate, in a manner consistent with relevant provisions of international law and the United Nations guiding principles of humanitarian assistance, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence, safe and unhindered humanitarian access into and throughout Sudan.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the two-year anniversary of the Sudan conflict and its impact on the people of Sudan and the region. Council members called on the parties to the conflict to seek an immediate cessation of hostilities. They encouraged the parties to engage, in good faith, in political dialogue towards a durable ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process. They called on the parties to use the opportunity of UN-led proximity talks to agree to steps to rapidly deliver these goals and work towards a sustainable end to the crisis in Sudan.

Council members urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability and instead to support efforts for durable peace and reminded all parties to the conflict and Member States to adhere to their obligations to comply with the arms embargo measures as stipulated in paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 1556 (2004) and reaffirmed and renewed in resolution 2750 (2024).

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan.