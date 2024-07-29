Activities of Secretary-General in Uzbekistan, 30 June-1 July

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in Tashkent from New York on Sunday afternoon, 30 June.

On the same day, he laid a wreath at the Independence Monument and soon after, he visited the Hazrati Imam Complex, as well as the Center of Islamic Civilization.

Later in the evening, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, hosted the Secretary-General and his delegation at an official dinner.

The next day, on Monday morning, the Secretary-General visited the Riverside Solar Photovoltaic Plant. He commended, to those present, the excellent example of the country’s commitment to embracing renewable energy and reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.

Afterwards, the Secretary-General held a bilateral meeting with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan. He then visited a traditional community-based neighbourhood organization and after that, he had a meeting with the UN country team.

The Secretary-General then had a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

They discussed cooperation between the UN and Uzbekistan, and issues related to regional stability and cooperation in Central Asia.

At the meeting, the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the President’s leadership in promoting regional cooperation in Central Asia, as well as aligning Uzbekistan’s national development plan with the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030.

Immediately following the meeting, the Secretary-General received the Highest Order of the Dostlik Award. In his remarks upon receiving the award, the Secretary-General noted that Uzbekistan’s Government has developed a policy that is entirely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, adding that, in the recent universal periodic review, Uzbekistan has accepted most of the recommendations. (See Press Release SG/SM/22292.)

Next, the Secretary-General planted a tree in the Walk of Honour and joined a reception hosted by the President of Uzbekistan, with the participation of the diplomatic corps.

Soon after, the Secretary-General headed to the airport in Tashkent, where he left Uzbekistan later in the afternoon to go to Tamchy, Kyrgyzstan.

