Activities of the Secretary-General in Oman, 13-15 May

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Oman from Kuwait on Monday evening, 13 May.

He was greeted at the airport by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Sheikh Khalifah Al Harthy.

On 14 May, the Secretary-General visited the National Museum of Oman and then Youth Center of Muscat, which works in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). During the tour of the Youth Center the Secretary-General was able to see how young people are given opportunities to create start-up companies, learn new technologies and engage in creative activities.

Later in the evening, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Sheikh Khalifah Al Harthy, hosted the Secretary-General and his delegation to an official dinner.

On May 15, the Secretary-General met with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman. The Secretary-General recognized Oman’s leadership in promoting dialogue and multilateral cooperation in the region and beyond, including in Yemen. The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister also discussed developments in Gaza as well as ongoing developments in Yemen.

Later that morning, the Secretary-General met with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman. The Secretary-General thanked the Sultan for his active personal commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy throughout the region and beyond. Among other issues of mutual concern, the Secretary-General and the Sultan discussed efforts in Gaza to secure an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid. They also exchanged views on the ongoing situation in Yemen.

Prior to leaving for the League of Arab States summit in Bahrain, the Secretary-General flew to the Wilayat of Jabal Al-Akhdar in what is known as the Green Mountains, which rise about 3,000 meters above sea level. It is an area known for its cultivation of fruit and flowers.