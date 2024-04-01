Activities of Secretary-General in Jordan, 24-25 March

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres flew from Cairo to Jordan on Sunday, 24 March. He arrived in Amman in the evening.

On Monday morning, he visited Amman New Camp (known as the Wihdat camp for Palestine Refugees). In the camp he visited a health centre and a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In the health centre, he spoke with doctors and nurses. From there he walked to Amman Girls’ Preparatory School No. 2. The Secretary-General visited two classrooms. He also held a meeting with UNRWA Student Parliamentary leaders, where he met with students from Jordan and Gaza.

The Secretary-General then held a press encounter where Mr. Guterres told reporters how he had earlier seen “a young women in a science lab learning and experimenting principles from Archimedes” and how he had “visited a class teaching English along with the values of human rights and conflict resolution”.

Following that, the Secretary-General headed to the Foreign Ministry, where he held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safady, and then held a joint press encounter with him.

After that, the Secretary-General departed to Al-Husseiniya Palace, where he had a bilateral meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Back in the hotel, the Secretary-General held an online meeting with the UNRWA Gaza field office. He also had a meeting with the UN country team in Jordan.

In the late afternoon, the Secretary-General had his Ramadan Iftar in UNRWA’s Wadi Seer Training Centre. Among the attendees were UNRWA staff and Palestinian refugees who live in Jordan and benefit from UNRWA’s services.

The Secretary-General left Jordan that night.