Activities of Secretary-General in Switzerland, 25-26 February

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Geneva late on Sunday, 25 February.

He travelled to Switzerland to deliver remarks to the opening of the High-level segment of the fifty-fifth session of the Human Rights Council, which took place Monday morning, 26 February.

In his remarks, the Secretary-General warned that human rights are the bedrock of peace, and today, both are under attack. He noted that around the world, violence is increasing and conflict-related human rights violations are spreading.

The Secretary-General stressed that international humanitarian law is clear: All parties must always distinguish between civilians and combatants. He pointed out that human rights conventions and humanitarian law are based on cold, hard reality: They recognize that terrorizing civilians and depriving them of food, water, and health care is a recipe for endless anger, alienation, extremism and conflict. He said that today’s warmongers cannot erase the clear lesson of the past, stressing that protecting human rights protects us all. (See Press Release SG/SM/22137.)

In the afternoon, at a press encounter, the Secretary-General was asked about the latest negotiations concerning Gaza, and he stressed that the United Nations continues to call for a humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, adding that nevertheless, we fully support any efforts that will lead to the liberation of hostages and to the reduction of the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Before leaving Geneva, the Secretary-General also delivered remarks at the Conference on Disarmament. He noted that despite the current diplomatic deadlock, the central premise behind the Conference on Disarmament remains as vital as ever, stressing that the most effective disarmament tool is inclusive diplomacy.

The Secretary-General emphasized that we need that diplomacy urgently, noting that the conference is currently failing in its objective. (See Press Release SG/SM/22139.)

While in Geneva, the Secretary-General also held several bilateral meetings. He met with the President of the Human Rights Council, Omar Zniber, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations in Geneva; with Volker Türk, the High-Commissioner for Human Rights; with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen; and with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, Bui Thanh Son.

The Secretary-General also had bilateral meetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian; the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Safadi; and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

The Secretary-General also had a meeting with the Ministerial Committee mandated by the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, as well as with a group of non-governmental organizations.

Mr. Guterres returned to New York later that day.