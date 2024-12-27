Expressing Condolences Following Passing of Manmohan Singh, Secretary-General Notes Former Indian Prime Minister’s Contributions to Country and UN

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the passing of H.E. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

Mr. Singh played a pivotal role in India’s recent history, particularly in shaping its economic trajectory. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Mr. Singh oversaw a period of significant economic growth and development in India. Under his leadership, India also strengthened its collaboration with the United Nations, contributing actively to global initiatives and partnerships.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to Mr. Singh’s family and to the Government and people of India.