Expressing Alarm Over Israeli Air Strikes in Yemen, Which Affected UN Personnel, Secretary-General Urges All Parties to Respect International Law

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the escalation between Yemen and Israel. Israeli air strikes today on Sana’a International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations in Yemen are especially alarming. The air strikes reportedly resulted in numerous casualties, including at least three killed and dozens more injured.

A United Nations Humanitarian Air Service crew member was also injured when the airport was hit. A high-level UN delegation, headed by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was at the airport when the strikes occurred. The delegation had just concluded discussions on the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the release of UN and other detained personnel.

Today’s air strikes follow around a year of escalatory actions by the Houthis in the Red Sea and the region that threaten civilians, regional stability and freedom of maritime navigation.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that international law — including humanitarian law, as applicable — must be respected at all times, and he appeals to all to respect and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. Humanitarian relief personnel must not be targeted and must be respected and protected at all times.

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and reiterates his call for all parties concerned to cease all military actions and exercise utmost restraint. He also warns that air strikes on Red Sea ports and Sana’a Airport pose grave risks to humanitarian operations at a time when millions of people are in need of life-saving assistance. Further escalation in the region also continues to undermine the mediation efforts led by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to reach a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

The Secretary-General renews his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.