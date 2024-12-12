Secretary-General Welcomes Announcement of Ankara Declaration between Ethiopia, Somalia to Resolve Differences through Friendship, Mutual Trust

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of the “Ankara Declaration” in which President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia agreed to work towards resolving their differences in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect. He looks forward to a swift commencement of the technical negotiations and a positive outcome to the process.

The Secretary-General expresses his appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye for his initiative in bringing the Ethiopian and Somali leaders together, and his support for the implementation of the agreement.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the United Nations’ readiness to support this important process as required.