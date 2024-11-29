‘Volunteers Embody Best of Humanity’, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, observed on 5 December:

The task of building a better world belongs to all people.

On International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, we honour the women and men who devote their time, energy and skills to make our world a healthier, more peaceful and humane place for all.

Whether responding to natural disasters, supporting communities in conflict or working to alleviate poverty, the selflessness and courage of volunteers shine through. And we are reminded that even the smallest acts have the power to change lives.

Our own United Nations Volunteers work to advance peace, justice and equality in 169 countries across the globe. This spirit of solidarity is the lifeblood of the Pact of the Future — adopted in September at the United Nations. The Pact illuminates a path forward grounded in trust and cooperation.

Volunteers embody the best of humanity. On this important day, let’s draw inspiration from their example, and resolve to do our part to help shape a better world for all.