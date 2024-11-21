Lauding Honourees’ Relentless, Inspiring Work, Secretary-General Tells UN Foundation’s Leadership Awards Dinner That Spirit Needed More than Ever to Tackle Global Challenges

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the United Nations Foundation’s Leadership Awards Dinner, in New York today:

Greetings to everyone attending the UN Foundation’s We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards Dinner.

To Ted Turner, Elizabeth Cousens and the entire UN Foundation family — thank you for your generosity and support for our organization and its vital mission.

And congratulations to this year’s honourees. Through their relentless and inspiring work, they embody the best of the human spirit.

We need that spirit more than ever. We face conflicts — from the Middle East to Ukraine to Sudan and beyond. We confront climate chaos, poverty, hunger and inequalities around the world. Girls and women are still being denied their rights. And divisions and mistrust are dividing humanity.

But like tonight’s honourees, we can choose a different path — a path of service, collaboration and common purpose. To eradicate poverty and hunger in every community. To support children with education, healthcare and hope. To heal divisions and end conflicts. To open the doors of opportunity and justice for women and girls. To push for climate action. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. And to help advance all these efforts, to implement the Pact for the Future.

I know the UN Foundation will continue to be on the frontlines — driving change and supporting the most vulnerable. Once again, thank you for your generosity, dedication, and leadership.