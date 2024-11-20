‘Stakes Could Not Be Higher for Humanity’, Secretary-General Stresses, Urging World Science Forum to Continue Forging Solutions That Ensure Planet’s Future

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, as delivered by Lidia Brito, Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, to the World Science Forum, in Budapest today:

Science is central to tackling our world’s greatest challenges. We face a scorching planet, conflicts igniting and spreading like wildfire, a digital revolution with endless possibilities and untold risk and Sustainable Development Goals that are still off track.

Now, when the stakes could not be higher for humanity, we must harness the power of science to forge solutions for people and planet alike.

This idea is central to the Pact of the Future, adopted in September by Member States. The Pact places science at the heart of achieving the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development] and ensuring that all countries can benefit through enhanced science and technology cooperation.

This is why I created the Scientific Advisory Board. Uniting experts on public health, climate and artificial intelligence, the Board will regularly engage with UN leadership and connect with global networks of scientists and academics, especially in developing countries. And it will help ensure that science shapes, informs and delivers effective policy solutions around the world.

Your Forum is a reminder that when science and policy are united, we can meet the needs and aspirations of societies and all people. We are counting on the World Science Forum to continue this important work and ensure that science remains the bedrock of a peaceful, prosperous and healthy future for all people.