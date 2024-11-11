“Our Journey to Reduce Road Traffic Deaths by Half by 2030 is Far from Over”, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, to be observed on 17 November:

On this World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, we honour the 1.19 million lives lost every year on the world’s roads. Each death represents a profound tragedy for families, communities and societies.

Guided by the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety, the United Nations is supporting countries in saving lives. Critical frameworks provided by United Nations Road Safety Conventions — supported by the advocacy of my Special Envoy for Road Safety and funding from the UN Road Safety Fund — help show that coordinated efforts can make a difference.

Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights progress in reducing road traffic fatalities, but our journey to reduce road traffic deaths by half by 2030 is far from over.

By improving infrastructure, enforcing safety laws, strengthening international partnerships and promoting responsible behaviour, we can prevent future deaths and make roads safer for everyone, everywhere.

Together, let us build a future where every journey ends safely.