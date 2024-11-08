International Prize for Water ‘Shines a Light on Bold Thinkers, Ideas’, Says Secretary-General, in Award Ceremony Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the award ceremony for the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water, in Vienna today:

I extend warm greetings to the ceremony for the eleventh Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water.

Water is life. Yet billions of people struggle without safe drinking water, sanitation services or basic hygiene facilities.

Around the world, water scarcity is on the rise. And people and communities are paying the price.

Economies are weakened. Food, energy and health systems suffer. And gender equality and social cohesion are undermined.

The recently adopted Pact for the Future calls for solutions rooted in science, technology and innovation. And this Prize responds to that call. It shines a light on bold thinkers and ideas.

Congratulations to this year’s inspirational prize winners. Your contributions will help advance a just, equitable and sustainable world for all.

Thank you.