‘I Am on Your Side’, Secretary-General Tells Youth Climate Change Conference, Stressing ‘Let’s Push Leaders to Deliver’ on Climate Action, Justice

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to nineteenth Climate Change Conference of Youth, in Baku today:

I want to begin by thanking you — and young people around the world — for your leadership and clear voice. You are on the front lines speaking out for climate action and holding leaders to account. And you’re on the right side of history.

COP29 [twenty-ninth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] is just days away.

And once again, you are leading the call for ambition. You are demanding action now, not later. And I am on your side. Leaders must arrive in Baku with ambitions that match the urgency and scale of the challenge.

Together, let’s push leaders to deliver. Deliver on new national climate action plans by next year that align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C and that make the goals agreed at COP28 a reality.

Deliver on finance, with a new climate finance goal that mobilizes the trillions of dollars in concessional finance developing countries need to adapt to our changing planet and phase out fossil fuels — fast and fairly. And deliver on justice — particularly a well-funded Loss and Damage Fund.

I know you will never give up demanding that Governments, financial institutions and businesses live up to these ambitions.

As young people, never underestimate your power. In your communities, on social media, in schools, and on the streets — you’re not only calling for change, you’re making change happen. I am proud to stand with you.

At COP29, and beyond, let’s keep fighting together for the future you deserve — and the planet humanity needs.