We Must Accelerate Transition to Clean Energy for All, Says Secretary-General, in Message for Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the annual general meeting of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, in Geneva today:

Colleagues, friends, five years ago, this Alliance came together to lead the financial industry into a sustainable, prosperous future. Since then, you have helped to set the gold standard for credible, accountable net-zero commitments.

I thank you for your insight, your foresight and your commitment. And I urge you to keep it up.

The climate crisis is wreaking havoc across continents, economies and supply chains.

Yet some are backsliding. Those desperate to delay and deny the inevitable demise of the fossil fuel age seek to make clean energy a dirty word.

They will lose. The economics are against them. Solutions have never been cheaper or more accessible.

But we must accelerate the transition for all.

I urge you to focus on three areas.

First, support countries to deliver new, economy-wide national climate action plans — or NDCs [nationally determined contributions] — aligned with the 1.5°C limit, by COP30 [the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference] next year; and help to ensure countries provide the policy and regulatory certainty you need to invest.

Second, keep leading the way:

By honouring your net zero pledges; and by presenting credible transition plans by COP30, that align with 1.5°C and the recommendations of the United Nations High-level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments.

Third, work with others to galvanize action. You can help lead a divided world to unite for our shared future.

Colleagues, the world needs you more than ever. Together, let’s accelerate action to create a safer, more prosperous world for all.

Thank you.