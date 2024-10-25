We Must Amplify Voices of Young People, ‘Promote Their Meaningful Participation in Urban Decision-making’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Cities Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Cities Day, observed on 31 October:

On this World Cities Day, we recognize the role of young people in driving climate action and shaping urban futures.

With more than half of the world’s population and 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, cities are at the forefront of the climate crisis. And they need the energy and vision of youth leading the charge for change.

From grass-roots movements to innovation labs, young people are pushing for ambitious climate action. They are championing renewable energy integration, green jobs, clean public transportation and climate adaptation measures — contributing to shape sustainable cities where everyone can thrive.

We must amplify their voices, invest in their ideas and promote their meaningful participation in urban decision-making. By empowering young people, we can accelerate climate action and drive global progress for the Sustainable Development Goals.

As we mark World Cities Day, let us celebrate the power of youth to build green, resilient and inclusive cities that meet the needs and aspirations of future generations.