SG/SM/22419
Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Ankara
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries’ facilities in Ankara. He expresses his deepest condolences to the victims and their families and wishes a speedy and full recovery to those injured. The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Türkiye.