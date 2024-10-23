Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Ankara

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries’ facilities in Ankara.  He expresses his deepest condolences to the victims and their families and wishes a speedy and full recovery to those injured.  The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Türkiye.

Türkiye
