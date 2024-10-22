Secretary-General Applauds People of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on Holding Peaceful Elections

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and its people on the holding of parliamentary elections on 20 October, which took place in a calm and peaceful manner. He further commends the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission, supported by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in the preparations and conduct of these elections.

As the Kurdistan Region of Iraq awaits the final results, the Secretary-General encourages all political leaders and segments of society to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and urges political actors to resolve any electoral disputes through established legal channels and to complete the electoral process by forming an inclusive Government as soon as possible. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Iraq’s efforts to consolidate democratic gains and build a prosperous future for the people of Iraq.