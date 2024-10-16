In Today’s Troubled World, Hope Requires Determined Action, Multilateral Solutions for Peace, Says Secretary-General, Marking United Nations Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Day, observed on 24 October:

The United Nations was built by the world, for the world. Since 1945, it has been the place for countries to unite behind global solutions to global problems.

Solutions that ease tensions, build bridges and forge peace. Solutions to eradicate poverty, spur sustainable development and stand up for the most vulnerable. Solutions that deliver life-saving relief to people living through conflicts, violence, economic hardship and climate disasters.

Solutions that level the scales of justice and equality for women and girls. Solutions that tackle issues that were unimaginable in 1945 — climate change, digital technology, artificial intelligence and outer space.

In September, the General Assembly adopted the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations. Together, these milestone agreements will help ensure that the United Nations system adapts, reforms and rejuvenates, so it is fit for the changes and challenges around us and delivers solutions for all.

But our work will always be rooted in the timeless values and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, and in the dignity and human rights of every person.

In today’s troubled world, hope is not enough. Hope requires determined action and multilateral solutions for peace, shared prosperity and a thriving planet. Hope requires all countries working as one. Hope requires the United Nations.

On United Nations Day, I call on all countries to keep this beacon for the world, and its ideals, shining.