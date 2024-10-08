Marking International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Secretary-General Says ‘We Owe It to Future Generations to Shape a Safer, More Resilient Tomorrow’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: “The role of education in protecting and empowering youth for a disaster-free future”, observed on 13 October:

When disasters strike, they unleash enormous devastation on individuals, societies and economies. The ripple effects of death, destruction and displacement are unimaginable. Today, disasters are often supercharged by the climate crisis, increasing their frequency and intensity.

No one is safe, but children are particularly vulnerable. In recent years the number of children affected by destructive flooding worldwide has reached the highest levels in more than three decades. In the aftermath of a disaster, children face serious repercussions including disrupted education, nutrition and healthcare.

Yet children are more than victims of disaster. They have a huge stake in the future, and their ideas and innovations can help to reduce risk and build resilience.

As this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction reminds us, education is key for not only protecting children but enabling them to take part in decision-making to reduce risks for all.

All countries can take steps to reduce risks to children, by ensuring universal coverage of multi-hazard early warning systems; constructing and retrofitting disaster-resilient schools; signing up to the Comprehensive School Safety Framework; and providing young people with the space and tools to become champions of resilience.

On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, and every day, we owe it to future generations to shape a safer, more resilient tomorrow.