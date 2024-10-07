Eradicating Poverty ‘an Essential Foundation for Humane, Dignified Societies’, Stresses Secretary-General, in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed on 17 October:

Poverty is a global plague, affecting hundreds of millions of people around the world. But, poverty is not inevitable. It is the direct result of the choices that societies and Governments make — or fail to make.

This year’s theme reminds us that people mired in poverty contend with societal discrimination and systemic barriers that make it more difficult to access vital services and support.

Ending global poverty — and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — requires Governments shaping institutions and systems that put people first. It demands that we prioritize investments in decent work, learning opportunities and social protection that offer ladders out of poverty.

And it calls on us to fully implement the new Pact for the Future by supporting an SDG Stimulus and reforming the global financial architecture to help developing countries invest in their people.

Eradicating poverty is an essential foundation for humane, dignified societies that leave no one behind. On this important day, let’s recommit to making poverty history.