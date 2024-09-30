Marking World Day, Secretary-General Stresses ‘There is No Health Without Mental Health’, Calls for Safe, Healthy Work Environments Where People Flourish

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Mental Health Day: “It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace”, observed on 10 October:

Around the world, roughly one in every eight people are living with a mental disorder. No community or society is spared. Suicide remains a major cause of death among young people, and millions of individuals continue to suffer in silence.

This year, World Mental Health Day focuses on prioritizing mental health in the workplace. Sixty per cent of people over the age of 15 are in employment, spending the majority of their time in the workplace. And these spaces are far more than just where we carry out our jobs. Safe, healthy workplaces can provide a sense of purpose, connection and stability, while oppressive or chaotic work environments can take a heavy toll on the mental health of those who work there.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a new age of teleworking, the boundaries between home and work are increasingly dissolving, creating even greater challenges for protecting the mental health of employees.

Work is important for well-being; but well-being is also important for work. When employers address risks to the mental health of their employees, they boost morale, lower absenteeism, and increase employee engagement and productivity, strengthening their businesses and our economies.

Everyone, both in the workplace and beyond, should have the knowledge and resources to prioritize mental health, as well as access to quality mental health services without stigma or barriers.

On this World Mental Health Day, and every day, let us remember that there is no health without mental health. Let us commit to creating and maintaining safe, healthy work environments where people can flourish.