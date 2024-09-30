Universal Postal Union among ‘Earliest Examples of Multilateralism in Action’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Post Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Post Day, observed on 9 October:

On this World Post Day, we mark a historic milestone — the 150th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

In times of war and peace, crises and upheaval, the international postal network has delivered — connecting communities and upholding the fundamental right to communicate.

The UPU is also one of the earliest examples of multilateralism in action.

Global cooperation helped guarantee a single postal territory worldwide — one that leaves no one behind by delivering messages, goods and financial services to some of the most remote places on Earth.

Looking ahead, the UPU continues to leverage new technologies to provide essential services to humanity.

On this important day, let’s honour and celebrate the work of the Universal Postal Union to bridge distances and unite the world.