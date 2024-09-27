‘Unstoppable Africa Needs Our Unstoppable Efforts’, Says Secretary-General, in Remarks to Global Business Initiative

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Global Africa Business Initiative, in New York today:

It is my privilege to join you for this flagship event of the Global Africa Business Initiative. You are joining forces around a critical theme — “Unstoppable Africa”. This theme reminds us of the importance of strengthening partnerships to amplify progress and prosperity on the continent and around the world.

You have two full days of activities geared around solutions to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and to shape global ambition for Agenda 2063. Unstoppable Africa needs our unstoppable efforts. To spur development for all; to ensure just and equitable transitions in critical areas like renewable energy, food systems, education and digital transformation; to make meaningful reforms to the global financial architecture so all countries get the support they need and deserve; and to boost African jobs and economic prosperity through historic initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Across all these areas, your ideas, commitment and investments are vital to driving sustainable and inclusive growth — for Africa and the world. You can count on my support every step of the way.

I thank the African Union for its leadership — and all of you for your collaboration as we work as one to ensure that Africa’s future is one of peace, prosperity and opportunity for all.