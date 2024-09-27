Immediate Ceasefire Leading to Two-State Solution ‘Only Way to End Cycle of Tragedy’ in Middle East, Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Security Council briefing on Gaza, in New York today:

Almost one year has passed since the horrific acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups on 7 October 2023. I repeat my utter condemnation of these attacks, and the taking of hostages. Nothing can justify such acts.

This week, I held two more in a series of meetings with the families of hostages. I call again for their immediate and unconditional release.

Since 7 October 2023, relentless Israeli bombardment and hostilities have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza — including many women and children. Countless others have been injured, maimed and traumatized for life.

The speed and scale of the killing and destruction in Gaza are unlike anything in my years as Secretary-General. Nothing can also justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Over the past year, virtually the entire population of Gaza has been displaced — many of them several times — with nowhere safe to go. Half of the homeless are children.

All are surviving in appalling conditions with very limited access to food, water, sanitation, shelter and health care. All are in constant fear for their lives.

In the face of this destruction, international humanitarian law is in tatters. And let’s be clear: Violations by one side cannot be used to justify violations by the other.

The humanitarian system is hanging by a thread. 226 of our own colleagues have been killed, many with their families. I call for investigations and accountability for these killings.

At the same time, violence continues in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Some 700 Palestinians and 14 Israelis have been killed since 7 October 2023 — the highest number on both sides in more than two decades. The construction of new settlements, land-grabs, demolitions and settler violence all continue.

The Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice found that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful, and that Israel has an obligation to end it as rapidly as possible.

The General Assembly demanded that Israel should comply. Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities continue to limit and prevent the international media from reporting from the Occupied Palestinian Territory. International media outlets are the eyes and ears of the world. Journalists must be able to do their jobs everywhere.

Shockwaves radiating from the unprecedented death and destruction in Gaza now threaten to push the entire region into the abyss: a full-scale conflagration with unimaginable consequences.

Monday was the bloodiest day in Lebanon since 2006. Today, Israel Defense Forces struck civilian buildings in Beirut, saying they had targeted Hizbullah’s main headquarters located underneath. War in Lebanon could lead to further escalation involving outside powers.

I fully support the proposal for a temporary ceasefire — allowing for the delivery of humanitarian relief and paving the way for the resumption of serious negotiations for a durable peace across the Blue Line. We need this ceasefire now. We cannot afford endless negotiations, as we have on Gaza. We must avoid a regional war at all costs.

Gaza remains the epicentre of the violence. And Gaza is key to ending it. Gaza is the most dangerous place in the world for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. But our colleagues continue to do their utmost to fulfil their humanitarian mission.

The recent polio vaccination campaign shows what humanitarian agencies can do when they are allowed to carry out their vital work. But crossing points into Gaza remain restricted or inaccessible. Roads are damaged and littered with unexploded ordnance.

Essential items, including shelter kits and protective equipment, are prohibited. So far this month, almost half of coordinated humanitarian movements in Gaza were denied access or otherwise impeded by the Israeli authorities. Eighty-seven per cent of movements between the north and south were denied or impeded. Instead of scaling up humanitarian operations, we see a scaling up of attacks and harassment against humanitarian personnel.

On 28 August, Israeli forces opened fire on a clearly marked World Food Programme (WFP) armoured vehicle that was part of a convoy that had been coordinated with the Israeli military authorities. Ten bullets hit the windows of the vehicle.

On 9 September, a UN convoy that had been fully coordinated with Israeli forces was stopped at Al-Rashid checkpoint on its way to support the polio vaccination campaign in northern Gaza. Soldiers pointed their weapons directly at the convoy personnel. The clearly marked UN vehicles were encircled by Israeli forces and live shots were fired.

The convoy was approached by two Israeli tanks and a bulldozer. The rear tank rammed the UN vehicles from the back, compacting the convoy with 12 humanitarian workers inside. The bulldozer dropped debris on the first vehicle, while soldiers threatened the UN and non-governmental organization (NGO) personnel inside.

Actions like this create significant risks to UN and other humanitarian personnel. Attacks on humanitarians are an unacceptable assault on the values of the United Nations and must stop.

Meanwhile, the indispensable work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) cannot be undermined by attacks against its people and mandate, and by administrative obstacles.

I urge the Israeli authorities to do everything in their power to end attacks on UN personnel and property; to stop spreading disinformation against UN officials and entities; and to speed up the approval of visas and procurement requests.

All parties must abide by their obligations to protect humanitarian personnel and ensure that civilian sites are not used for military purposes. The United Nations will continue to support all efforts towards sustainable peace, starting with an end to the violence.

The death spiral must end — for Gaza, for the people of Palestine and Israel, for the region and for the world. International humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians — and civilian infrastructure — must be protected. Aid must flow freely and safely. And there must finally be accountability.

The key to peace in the region is a political solution. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally, and the international community must mobilize for an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of an irreversible process towards the end of the Occupation and the creation of a Palestinian State.

I urge the Council to unite in support of an immediate ceasefire leading to a viable two-State solution. That is the only way to end this cycle of tragedy.