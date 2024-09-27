Marking International Day, Secretary-General Says Gandhi Believed Non-Violence More Powerful than Any Weapon, Urges Support for ‘That Noble Vision’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Non-Violence, observed 2 October:

On the International Day of Non-Violence, we commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, and reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life: equality, respect, peace and justice. Our world today is bristling with violence.

Across the globe, conflicts are raging. From Ukraine, to Sudan, the Middle East and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets.

Last month’s Summit of the Future offered hope. Countries came together to lay the groundwork for a renewed multilateralism, equipped to support peace in a changing world. That includes a renewed focus on the underlying causes of conflict — from inequality to poverty and division. Now we need countries to transform those commitments into reality.

Gandhi believed non-violence was the greatest force available to humanity — more powerful than any weapon. Together, let’s build institutions to support that noble vision.