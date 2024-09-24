As Cities Grow, ‘Tap into the Energy of Young People to Turn Urban Challenges into Opportunities’, Secretary-General Says in Message for World Habitat Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Habitat Day: “Engaging youth to create a better urban future”, observed on 7 October:

On World Habitat Day, we reaffirm the basic right of shelter and reflect on the transformation of urban environments.

This year’s theme highlights the vital role of young people in creating a better urban future. By 2030, 60 per cent of urban residents will be under the age of 18. As cities continue to grow, so does the opportunity to tap into the energy of young people to turn urban challenges into opportunities.

As last month’s Summit of the Future made clear, young people are crucial to building a more equitable and sustainable future. Making the most of that potential requires investing in education, expanding digital skills, fostering entrepreneurship and promoting youth-led initiatives on climate action, affordable housing and durable mobility.

All of this and more is vital to shaping vibrant, inclusive and resilient cities and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As we celebrate World Habitat Day, let us support youth everywhere, include young people in decision-making, and build cities where people of all ages can thrive.