Gravely Alarmed by Escalating Situation between Lebanon, Israel, Secretary-General Urges Immediate Return to Cessation of Hostilities, towards Restoring Stability

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely alarmed by the escalating situation along the Blue Line and the large number of civilian casualties, including children and women, being reported by the Lebanese authorities, as well as thousands of displaced persons, amidst the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October. The Secretary-General is also gravely alarmed by the continued strikes by Hizbullah into Israel. He expresses grave concern for the safety of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line, including UN personnel, and strongly condemns the loss of lives.

The Secretary-General notes the ongoing efforts by the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to reduce tensions and reiterates the urgent need for an immediate de-escalation and that all efforts be devoted to a diplomatic solution.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and ensure they are not put in harm’s way.

He also reminds all actors of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all UN personnel and assets.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities to restore stability.