Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board’s Report ‘a Crucial Milestone in Efforts to Ensure AI Serves all of Humanity’, Says Secretary-General, in Video Message

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of the final report of the High-level Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence (AI), in New York today:

Dear friends, last year, as generative artificial intelligence exploded in popularity, I launched a High-Level Advisory Body to examine how to share the benefits of this extraordinary technology while addressing its challenges.

It was already clear that AI came with immediate and long-term risks, including to human rights. And there were serious concerns that the power of AI was concentrated in a small group of countries and companies.

This Advisory Body was the first of its kind in the AI space — a geographically diverse, gender-balanced group bringing together experts from Governments, the private sector, civil society and academia.

It was charged with a pressing question: how can AI be governed for humanity — particularly for those who are often under-represented and left out? Working at an impressive pace, the Advisory Body tackled its complex mandate with remarkable effectiveness.

As they share their final report, I commend the breadth of their recommendations, which include creating: An International Scientific Panel on AI — to promote common understanding on AI capabilities, opportunities and risks; a Global Dialogue on AI Governance at the UN — to anchor AI governance in international norms and principles, including human rights; a Global Fund on AI for the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] — to bridge the AI divide; an AI Capacity Development Network — to boost AI capacities and expertise, particularly in developing countries; a Standards Exchange — to foster technical compatibility; a Global Data Framework — to enable flourishing local AI ecosystems; and a small AI Office at the United Nations — to assist in all these initiatives.

I fully support these recommendations, which provide a blueprint to build on existing efforts and together, shape an international AI architecture that is inclusive, agile, and effective — for today and the future.

I want to express my deep gratitude to every member of the Advisory Body for their dedication and hard work. I urge all stakeholders to give these recommendations their fullest consideration.

I call on Member States to meet this moment and be bold — starting this week at the Summit of the Future. This report is not the end of our journey, but a crucial milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure AI serves all of humanity.