Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Press Release
SG/SM/22367

Deeply Alarmed by Reports of Communication Devices Exploding across Lebanon, in Syria, Killing 11 People, Injuring Thousands, Secretary-General Urges Maximum Restraint

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that a large number of communication devices exploded across Lebanon, as well as in Syria, on 17 and 18 September, killing at least 11 people, including children, and injuring thousands.

The Secretary-General urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities to restore stability.

The United Nations supports all diplomatic and political efforts to end the violence that threatens to engulf the region.

For information media. Not an official record.