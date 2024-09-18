Deeply Alarmed by Reports of Communication Devices Exploding across Lebanon, in Syria, Killing 11 People, Injuring Thousands, Secretary-General Urges Maximum Restraint

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports that a large number of communication devices exploded across Lebanon, as well as in Syria, on 17 and 18 September, killing at least 11 people, including children, and injuring thousands.

The Secretary-General urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities to restore stability.

The United Nations supports all diplomatic and political efforts to end the violence that threatens to engulf the region.