We Must ‘Stop the Madness before it’s too Late’, Secretary-General Warns, in Message Marking Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, observed on 26 September:

This tenth International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons arrives at a troubling moment.

Growing geopolitical divisions and mistrust are driving tensions to new heights. Instead of dialogue and diplomacy being deployed to end the nuclear threat, another nuclear arms race is taking shape, and sabre-rattling is re-emerging as a tactic of coercion.

We need to stop the madness before it’s too late. On this important Day, the world must deliver a clear and united message: The only way to eliminate the nuclear threat is to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Disarmament and non-proliferation are two sides of the same coin. Progress in one spurs progress in the other. States must pursue both as a matter of urgency.

Nuclear weapon States must lead the way by honouring their disarmament obligations and committing never to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, or threaten to do so.

The treaties and instruments that seek to prevent the spread and testing of nuclear weapons and bring about their elimination need to be reinforced and adapted to meet today’s challenges, including to address technological changes that could increase the threat.

Just days ago, the Summit of the Future — and the Pact for the Future that emerged — resulted in a new global commitment to revitalize the global disarmament regime and bring our world closer to our goal of total elimination of nuclear weapons.

Our future hangs in the balance. Let’s eliminate these weapons from our world for good.