‘Commit to Making Peace with Our Planet, Build on Success of Montreal Protocol’, Urges Secretary-General, in Message for World Ozone Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, observed on 16 September:

At a time when multilateralism is under severe strain, the Montreal Protocol to help protect the ozone layer stands out as a powerful symbol of hope. It is a reminder that when countries show political resolve for the common good, change is possible.

In uniting the world to phase out the consumption and production of different ozone depleting substances, the Protocol has also contributed to shielding carbon sinks, protecting humanity’s health and avoiding economic losses.

The ozone layer, once an ailing patient, is on the road to recovery. Now, it’s time to go further.

The Protocol’s Kigali Amendment — which focuses on phasing down hydrofluorocarbons — powerful climate-warming gases — can contribute to advancing climate mitigation efforts, protecting people and planet. And that is needed more than ever as temperature records continue to shatter.

If fully ratified and implemented, the Kigali Amendment could help avoid as much as 0.5°C of global heating by the end of this century. Yet, a range of climate solutions — including those related to refrigerants and energy efficiency — are also needed to avert a climate crisis by mid-century.

Four out of every five nations have ratified the Kigali Amendment, but the clock is ticking.

On this World Ozone Day, let’s commit to making peace with our planet. Let’s commit to build on the success of the Montreal Protocol to show what international cooperation at its best can achieve.