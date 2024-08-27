‘Spare No Effort to Safeguard Education’ Urges Secretary-General, In Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, observed 9 September:

Recent years have seen a dramatic increase in attacks on students, teachers, educational personnel and schools around the world — from Gaza, to Sudan, Myanmar, Ukraine, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and elsewhere.

Every conflict exacts a cruel human toll. But for the children and young people caught up in the hell of conflict, the cost is incalculable.

This important day reminds us of the damage of war on young learners’ bodies, minds and spirits. From injuries and loss of life, to abduction, forced displacement, sexual violence, recruitment to the fighting, and lost opportunities, the risks are enormous.

Education is not only a basic human right in itself — it’s essential to the fulfilment of all human rights.

I call on all countries to invest in education and spare no effort to safeguard education and places of learning, protect students and teachers alike, and hold accountable perpetrators of attacks on places of learning.

I also urge all countries to fully endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration, support the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, and stand with all efforts to ensure that children and young people can continue their learning — both in times of crisis and after the fighting stops.

Let’s protect education from attack and safeguard the fundamental right to education that belongs to every child and young person, everywhere.