On Anniversary of Rohingya Displacement from Myanmar, Secretary-General Calls on All Parties to End Violence, Protect Civilians

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

25 August marks seven years since the forced mass displacement of Rohingya people and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Around 1 million Rohingya are presently sheltering in Bangladesh and over 130,000 more across the region without immediate prospects for return.

The dire security and humanitarian situation with ongoing access challenges has exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities of the people of Myanmar, including the Rohingya, who continue to face discrimination and persecution as the armed conflict escalates in Rakhine State.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to the conflict in Myanmar to end the violence and ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with applicable international human rights standards and international humanitarian law. He renews his appeal to strengthen regional protection efforts, to provide access to conflict-affected communities and further support host countries, including through the 2024 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh.

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar is engaging all stakeholders, including regional actors, to move towards an inclusive Myanmar-led process for sustainable peace and national reconciliation that are important steps to create conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya people to Myanmar.