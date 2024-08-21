Invest in Clean Air to Save Lives, Combat Climate Change, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges, Noting 8 Million People Die Prematurely Yearly from Airborne Pollution

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, observed on 7 September:

Ninety-nine per cent of humanity breathes polluted air — leading to an estimated 8 million premature deaths — including more than 700,000 children under five.

Pollution is also choking economies and heating up our planet, adding fuel to the fire of the climate crisis. And it disproportionally affects those most vulnerable in society, including women, children and older persons. Yet, pollution is a silent killer that can be stopped.

Investing in clean air requires actions by both government and businesses — to phase out fossil fuels, strengthen air quality monitoring, enforce air-quality standards, boost renewable energy, transition to clean cooking, build sustainable transport and sustainable waste management systems, clean up supply chains and reduce harmful emissions, including methane. It is also critical to put a price on carbon.

At the same time, development organizations, financial institutions and philanthropies can redirect financial capital behind clean-air technologies to tackle the triple planetary crisis. Above all, we must work together at the regional and global levels.

Investing in clean air saves lives, combats climate change, strengthens economies, builds fairer societies and advances the Sustainable Development Goals.

On International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, let’s invest now so we can breathe easy knowing we are securing a healthier planet for all.