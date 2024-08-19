Deeply Concerned about UN Personnel Detained in Yemen by Houthis, Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Forced Entry into High Commissioner for Human Rights’ Premises

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the well-being of the United Nations personnel, members of civil society, national and international non-governmental organizations, diplomatic missions and private sector entities arbitrarily detained by the Houthis for more than two months and demands their immediate and unconditional release.

The Secretary-General also strongly condemns the recent forced entry by the Houthis into the premises of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sana’a. We note that the Houthis handed the Office back to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen today.

The Secretary-General reiterates that those detained must be treated with full respect for their human rights, and that they must be able to contact their families and legal representatives.

The humanitarian and development situation in Yemen is dire, with over 18 million people suffering the consequences of food insecurity, epidemics, displacement, damaged infrastructure and critical economic conditions. The United Nations is working tirelessly to address the impact of the situation on the people of Yemen, but the safety of our personnel must be assured. The UN and its partners should never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their mandates.